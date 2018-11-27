Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko named as a top agency in the 2018 ABILITY HomeCare Elite

Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko announced that it has been named a top agency of the 2018 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 13 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko, a local provider of home health services in Kosciusko, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of post-acute care services with 32,000 employees operating locations in 36 states.

“The entire LHG Group family congratulates our team members at Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko for achieving this meaningful mark of excellence in our industry,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “They are the reason we succeed in bringing high-quality healthcare to the patients, families, referral sources, and healthcare partners in every community we serve. Their hard work and commitment to patients and families has earned Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko a place among the nation’s best.”

The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line and the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual.

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,898 agencies considered, 2,223 are recognized on the 2018 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

“I would like to congratulate the team at Mississippi HomeCare of Kosciusko and thank them for their commitment to providing consistently high-quality care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. “During a time of increasing demands on home health professionals’ time and attention, these caregivers and leaders have demonstrated that they have prioritized their patients and created a solid foundation for serving their communities and partnering with other healthcare providers.”

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care from 780 locations in communities in 36 states. Through its healthcare innovations business, LHC Group drives increased utilization of home healthcare and enhances patient and caregiver engagement. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 330 leading hospitals around the country.