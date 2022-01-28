Mississippi House bill sets religious exemption on COVID vaccine

The Mississippi House has passed a bill saying government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That includes schools, community colleges and universities.

The bill also says private businesses and state, city or county governments could not require a COVID-19 vaccination from any employee who has a “sincerely held religious exemption.”

The bill passed the Republican-controlled House 74-14 on Thursday, mostly along party lines.

Only one Democrat voted for it.

The bill goes to the Senate for more work, and it’s not clear whether it will survive there. (AP)