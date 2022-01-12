Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

The Mississippi House is working on a proposal to phase out the state income tax, reduce the sales tax on groceries and increase the sales tax on many other items.

The House Ways and Means Committee passed the first version of the proposal Tuesday. The bill moves to the full House.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn says eliminating the income tax is his priority. The House plan would reduce the grocery tax from 7% to 4% over six years, beginning this July.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants some sort of tax reduction. But he has not said if he supports the House plan. (AP)