Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping

The Republican-controlled Mississippi House is considering plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts.

A committee approved it Wednesday, and the full House is expected to vote Thursday.

The plan was unveiled last month.

It expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade.

The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson, who represents Attala County.

Thompson wanted additional territory in the densely populated Jackson area.

Instead, the plan would give four additional rural counties in the southwestern corner of the state. (AP)