Mississippi investigator carries man out of burning house in Carroll County

A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent says he happened to be in the right place at the right time to carry an older man out of a burning house.

Agent Brad Edmonson tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that he was worried about being late for work as he drove through rural Carroll County on Thursday morning. He saw smoke billowing from a home and pulled over. A woman in her 40s ran toward him, screaming that her father was inside.

Edmonson ran into the burning house and carried out Mark Williams, who is in his 80s. The agent then called 911.

Edmonson says Williams and his daughter, Heather Williams, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says “God had a plan” for Edmonson to be there at that time. (AP)