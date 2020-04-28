Mississippi legislators to regroup in mid-May amid pandemic

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, left, assures Mississippi citizens that "our lives are going to get back to normal. We will survive this," at a Tuesday, March 17, 2020, news conference in Jackson, Miss., during which both he and Speaker Philip Gunn, right, R-Clinton, discussed the plan to suspend the session and allow the legislature to resume when both men deem it appropriate and safe to return to the state Capitol, which has been closed to visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene May 18.

That’s two months after the session was suspended because of the cornavirus pandemic.

House and Senate leaders made the announcement Monday.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says approving a teacher pay raise will still be a priority.

Also Monday, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves eased some restrictions on people’s movements.

Many businesses are allowed to reopen, but with limits on how many customers they can have in stores.

Mississippi has surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the Health Department reports 229 deaths from it. (AP)