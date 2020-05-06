Mississippi legislators to consider virus aid to businesses

Republican Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, explains why lawmakers have returned to the Capitol in an effort to strip spending authority over $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus money from Gov. Tate Reeves, during a press briefing attended by both House and Senate leadership at the statehouse in Jackson, Miss., Friday, May 1, 2020. All lawmakers followed social distancing protocol during the briefing including wearing face masks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi legislators are returning Thursday to consider helping businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders made the announcement Tuesday but didn’t give details.

The legislative session has mostly been on hold since mid-March. Legislators worked Friday, voting to assert their control over spending pandemic relief money.

Mississippi is getting more than $1 billion from the federal government.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves calls that a power grab by the the Legislature. He says he’s still intends to hire consultants to ensure the money is properly spent.

Mississippi has more than 8,200 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 340 deaths from it. (AP)