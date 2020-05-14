Mississippi Legislature votes for business grants amid virus

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, left, speaks with Sen. Sally Doty, R-Brookhaven, right, about broadband services in rural communities following a Senate hearing on distance learning, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Both Presley and Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District Dane Maxwell, second from right, addressed the senators as the lawmakers also heard from education leaders, communications experts and businessmen about the impact and expense of COVID-19 on the state's educational institutions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi legislators have voted to create grant programs for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, using federal relief money.

One program would use $60 million for grants of $2,000 to those forced to close by government order.

The other would use $240 million, and businesses could apply for grants of $1,500 to $25,000.

Gov. Tate Reeves must agree to the programs for them to take effect. The Republican has said he wants to help businesses.

The Health Department says Mississippi has topped 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus. At least 465 people have died from it. (AP)