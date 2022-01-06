Mississippi lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19 after the opening day of a legislative session when Hosemann and many other people were walking around the Capitol without wearing masks.

A news release from his office says the 74-year-old has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted.

He’s quarantining for five days and notifying those who may have been exposed.

The three-month legislative session began at noon Tuesday, with Hosemann presiding over the Senate.

Hosemann was tested Tuesday afternoon after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19

. He received his test results Wednesday. (AP)