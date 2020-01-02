Mississippi Lottery introduces $10 scratch-off game

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Tuesday four new scratch-off games will be available at all retailer locations Tuesday, January 7. MLC’s first $10 game will be included in the new round.

The new games include:

$1—Love Y’all: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $2,500! (8 $2,500 prizes)

$2—Easy Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.35. Win up to $15,000! (4 $15,000 prizes)

$5—Break the Bank: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.97. Win up to $100,000! (4 $100,000)

$10—Mega Ca$h: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.61. Win up to $200,000! (4 $200,000)

“As we grow, we will continue to roll out new varieties of games, play styles and second-chance options,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.

Powerball® and MegaMillions® will go on sale Jan. 30.