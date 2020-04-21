Mississippi lottery revenue dips in March amid pandemic

State revenue from the Mississippi Lottery decreased in March as people began facing restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it deposited $9.9 million into the state treasury _ the net proceeds from lottery games played during March. That was a decrease from $11.6 million in February.

Mississippi has collected more than $37.5 million from the lottery that started operating in November.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation president Tom Shaheen says he expects a continued decline in lottery ticket sales during the pandemic.

The corporation has indefinitely suspended its TV and radio advertising. (AP)

Lottery retailers in Attala County: