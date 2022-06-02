Mississippi McDonald’s in the 662 area code to celebrate 662 Day with free crispy chicken sandwiches

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6.

The company sent the following press release to BreezyNews:

Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day! It’s a one-day deal available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary as local owner-operators celebrate their communities.

“We love our 662 community and wanted to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers in a big way,” said local McDonald’s Owner-Operator Nicholas Valluzzo. “If you haven’t tried our delicious Crispy Chicken Sandwich yet, this is a great opportunity to come try one on us! If you have, we hope you’ll join us too as we celebrate our Mississippi communities.”

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy, juicy, tender filet made with all-white meat chicken topped with our crinkle cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll. 662 Day is part of a series of area code specific celebrations in communities across Mississippi. It’s just one of the many ways local McDonald’s owner-operators give back to their communities, including ongoing support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi.

Counties in central Mississippi in the 662 area code are Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, and Holmes.