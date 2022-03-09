HomeAttalaMississippi moves toward reviving an initiative process

Mississippi moves toward reviving an initiative process

by

Mississippi legislators are working to revive a way for people to petition to put issues on the statewide ballot.

This is happening months after the state Supreme Court found the state’s old initiative process was out of date.

Senators on Tuesday adopted a version of House Concurrent Resolution 39.

The House and Senate must both agree on the same version of the resolution.

It would allow people to petition to put proposed state laws on the ballot.

The state’s old initiative process allowed people to petition to put proposed state constitutional amendments up for a vote. (AP)

Related Articles

Applications Now Open for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year!

Mississippi teacher pay survives legislators’ political spat

Economist: Federal money boosted Mississippi income in 2020

Teacher pay, initiatives still alive in Mississippi legislature

Mississippi could revive a form of initiative process

:VIDEO & AUDIO – Making Magic in Muscle Shoals with the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year! (Part 1)