Mississippi on Standby to Help Florida as Ian Approaches

As Florida braces for a large and destructive hurricane, Mississippi is ready to send help if needed. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has been in discussions about providing assistance although nothing has been decided at this point. Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit the southwest Florida coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 or high-end Category 3 storm– before heading across the state to the northeast Florida coast, grazing Georgia and moving into South Carolina. The only impact in Mississippi will be breezy winds created by a pressure gradient between Ian and an area of high pressure in Arkansas.
