All of Mississippi’s state-regulated casinos are being ordered to close to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mississippi reported 12 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday.

The 26 state-regulated casinos were told to close by midnight Monday. T

hey are located along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast.

Schools and universities and some museums remained closed.

Gov. Tate Reeves says is issuing an order making the National Guard available at virus testing centers. (AP)