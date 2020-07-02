Mississippi pausing reopening process after COVID surge

Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s pausing its efforts to reopen Mississippi’s economy.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after the state experienced a surge in new reported coronavirus cases last week.
Mississippi reported a peak of 1,092 reported cases of the highly contagious virus in a single day last week.
On Wednesday, the state was reporting 653 new cases.
Like other states across the South, Mississippi has lead the nation in its efforts to reopen the economy.
The governor had initially planned to completely reopen the state by July 1, but he says that goal is no longer feasible. (AP)