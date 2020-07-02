Mississippi pausing reopening process after COVID surge

FILE - In this Monday, May 4, 2020, file photo, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks in Jackson, Miss., as he wonders how needy state residents are being helped when lawmakers passed a bill May 1, that takes control of the federal CARES Act money, during his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves said he had the authority to spend the state’s $1.2 billion share under a 40-year-old state law. Legislators, including the GOP leaders, said the state constitution gives them spending power. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s pausing its efforts to reopen Mississippi’s economy.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the state experienced a surge in new reported coronavirus cases last week.

Mississippi reported a peak of 1,092 reported cases of the highly contagious virus in a single day last week.

On Wednesday, the state was reporting 653 new cases.

Like other states across the South, Mississippi has lead the nation in its efforts to reopen the economy.

The governor had initially planned to completely reopen the state by July 1, but he says that goal is no longer feasible. (AP)