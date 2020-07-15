Mississippi physicians call for statewide mask mandate

Mississippi’s doctors are calling for a statewide mask mandate.

The physician organization known as the Mississippi State Medical Association says an increase in coronavirus cases in the state is greatly hampering the ability of hospitals to provide emergency care for patients.

Association members wrote in a statement Tuesday that the state’s health care system “cannot sustain the trajectory of this outbreak” without a statewide mask mandate.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves recently mandated that Mississippians in 13 of the state’s 82 counties must wear masks while in public spaces.

The governor says he might implement mandates for more counties as well. But Reeves says he is hesitant to require masks statewide.

There is no mask mandate in Attala County, but Kosciusko mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the city would follow any guidelines or recommendations set by the governor or the Mississippi State Department of Health. (AP)