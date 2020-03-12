Mississippi reports 1st case of coronavirus

Mississippi health officials Wednesday announced that the state had its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

In a news release, the Mississippi State Department of Health said that a man in southeastern Mississippi who had tested positive had recently traveled to Florida.

The Forrest County man was not hospitalized but was voluntarily isolating himself at home so as to prevent the spread of the disease.

Organizers in Jackson announced that they were cancelling an upcoming parade for St. Patrick’s Day out of concerns over the disease’s spread. (AP)