Mississippi reps win; Espy to face Hyde-Smith

Voters work on their ballots in the kiosks in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mississippi is one of several states holding presidential party primaries today. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Incumbent congressmen have easily won party primaries in Mississippi.

Democrat Bennie Thompson of the 2nd District and Republican Michael Guest of the 3rd District each defeated one opponent Tuesday. Republican Steven Palazzo of the 4th District defeated three opponents.

In the 1st District, Republican incumbent Trent Kelly was unopposed in the primary. Only Palazzo is unopposed in November.

The others will face challengers then.

Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy easily defeated two candidates in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Espy faces Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

It’s a rematch of a 2018 special Senate election. (AP)