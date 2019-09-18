Mississippi school districts get projected ratings

The Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday released proposed 2018-19 ratings on an A to F scale for the state’s school districts and charter schools.

The best scoring school district was Petal and the worst scoring school district was Yazoo City, which is part of the state’s achievement district.

The number of A-rated districts rose from 18 to 31 in data published Tuesday, while the number of districts earning a C, D or F rating fell. The state Board of Education still must give final approval to the ratings in a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Rankings for local schools:

Kosciusko (overall) – B

Kosciusko Lower Elementary – B

Kosciusko Middle Elementary – B

Kosciusko Upper Elementary – C

Kosciusko Jr. High School – B

Kosciusko High School – C

Attala County (overall) – D

Greenlee Attendance Center – B

LongCreeck Attendance Center – C

Ethel Attendance Center – B

McAdams Attendance Center – F

Other area schools: