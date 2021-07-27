Mississippi sees big jump in COVID-19 positive test results

Mississippi health officials say the state is seeing its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in months as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The state is also experiencing a sharp increase in the percentage of positive tests.

The department says Monday that 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday.

The increase in cases is happening as some schools are starting classes and as thousands of people are gathering for the Neshoba County Fair.

The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to set a mask mandate for schools. (AP)