Mississippi sees jump in virus cases after improving numbers

Mississippi has reported one of its highest single-day increases in coronavirus-related deaths.

The announcement comes soon after Gov. Tate Reeves said he thinks the state is beginning to turn a corner in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,081 new confirmed cases and 45 deaths on Wednesday, one of the top five single-day death tolls in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The increase comes after a few days of decreasing numbers, which Reeves said made him feel cautiously optimistic.

The governor has the new cases and deaths represent individuals who were exposed weeks ago. (AP)