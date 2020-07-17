Mississippi sees new record bump in reported COVID-19 cases

Mississippi is seeing a record single-day increase for new coronavirus cases reported by the state Health Department.

Numbers on Thursday jumped by more than 1,200 from the day before. It was the fourth time Mississippi has had a day-to-day increase of more than 1,000 cases, and the first time the number has topped 1,200.

The Health Department says Thursday that the state has had at least 39,797 confirmed cases and at least 1,308 deaths from the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening.

That’s an increase of 1,230 cases and 18 deaths from numbers reported the day before. (AP)