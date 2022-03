Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday.

The House still needs to pass the final version of House Bill 530 before it can go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his expected signature.

The bill would provide an average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10% over teachers’ current pay.

Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar says this is the plan that teachers have told lawmakers they want. (AP)