Mississippi Sending Choppers and Air Control to Florida

The Mississippi National Guard is sending two helicopters and 20 soldiers and airmen to provide hurricane assistance in Florida.  The CH-47 Chinook helicopters and crew members are from the 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment in Meridian and will provide airlift support to move critical commodities across the hurricane-stricken state.   Airmen from the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport will provide technical communications support for emergency services and military organizations in Florida.  They’ll be deployed as soon as conditions permit.

