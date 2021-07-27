Mississippi State Baseball National Championship Trophy is Coming to Neshoba County Fair

The Mississippi State Baseball National Championship Trophy is coming to Neshoba. According to Neshoba County Fair organizers, the trophy will be at the Neshoba County State Fair tomorrow, July 28th. The location is at the Mississippi State University tent on Founders Square during Meridian Day activities. Timing is from 10:30am-1:30pm.

This event is part of a statewide trophy tour that takes place throughout the Mississippi this week. For additional tour dates and times see below.