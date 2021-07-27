Mississippi State Baseball National Championship Trophy is Coming to Neshoba County Fair

The Mississippi State Baseball National Championship Trophy is coming to Neshoba. According to Neshoba County Fair organizers, the trophy will be at the Neshoba County State Fair tomorrow, July 28th. The location is at the Mississippi State University tent on Founders Square during Meridian Day activities. Timing is from 10:30am-1:30pm.
This event is part of a statewide trophy tour that takes place throughout the Mississippi this week. For additional tour dates and times see below.
Tuesday, July 27th
Courtesy Ford (11am-1pm)
6393 Hwy 98 West
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Margaritaville Resort Biloxi (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
195 Beach Blvd
Wednesday, July 28
The Neshoba County Fair – Founder’s Square (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 10:30am-1:30pm according to Neshoba Officials
County Road 147 – Philadelphia, MS
39350George County Multi-Purpose Building (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
11203 Old Hwy 63
Thursday, July 29
Kirk Brothers Ford of Vicksburg (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
2431 N Frontage Road – Vicksburg, MS
Mississippi Trade Mart Center (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
1200 Mississippi Street
Saturday, July 31
Northpoint Christian School (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
7400 Getwell Road – Southaven, MS 38672
The Alluvian Hotel – Delta Room (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
Tuesday, August 3
Greater Starkville Development Partnership (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
200 E Main Street – Starkville, MS 39759
Metro Ford Auto Sales (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
1000 Barnes Crossing Road
