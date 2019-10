The Mississippi State Fair opens today and runs through October 14 at the fairgrounds in Jackson.

The annual event features rides, games, food, and live entertainment. Gates open tonight at 5:00 pm, 11:00 am on weekdays and Sundays.

Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 weekdays from 6:00 am – 9:00 am for your chance to win a pack of six tickets and a parking pass.

For more information on the fair and for a full list of activities and entertainment, click here.