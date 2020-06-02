Mississippi state senator from French Camp stepping down at end of June

A 69-year-old state lawmaker from north Mississippi says he will resign June 30.

Republican Sen. Gary Jackson of French Camp has served in the Legislature since 2004. His district is in Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha and Webster counties.

Gov. Tate Reeves will set a special election to fill Jackson’s seat. The winner will serve the rest of the term that ends in January 2024.

Jackson’s Senate colleagues gave him a standing ovation Monday when he announced his plans.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says Jackson represents his district in a way that is “respectful and thoughtful.” (AP)