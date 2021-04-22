Mississippi taps adviser to oversee funds in Holmes County School district

The state of Mississippi is stepping in to oversee finances in a school district in one of the nation’s poorest counties, which has been adjusting in recent years to consolidation.

The Holmes County Consolidated School District’s spending will be managed by Mississippi Department of Education Chief Operations Officer Felicia Gavin.

Mississippi Department of Education spokeswoman Patrice Guilfoyle said Gavin will work in the role until another state-appointed adviser takes over.

The decision was made after an audit was attempted for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

That report found the district was unable to provide receipts for some expenditures and did not have a clear system for documenting spending and payments. (AP)