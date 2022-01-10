Mississippi tax revenue jumps during 1st half of budget year

Mississippi government collected more money during the first half of this budget year than it did during the same period a year earlier.

State budget years begin July 1. New figures from the Legislative Budget Office show overall state revenue increased nearly 11% from July through December, compared to the same six months in 2020.

Corporate tax collections increased 26%, and sales tax collections increased nearly 22%. Tax collections on gambling were up, but those from tobacco, liquor, beer and wine were down.

Tax collections from car tags also decreased. (AP)