Mississippi to trace contacts of virus-positive cases

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, speaks about establishment of two one-day COVID-19 testing centers in Clarksdale and Olive Branch Friday, during a news conference outside the Governor's Mansion, while Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens, Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. The testing centers will be run by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi health officials say they will try to find people who’ve been near those testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Tate Reeves and the state health officer say the goal is to get exposed people to self-quarantine.

Mississippi is seeing a sharp increase in claims for temporary unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders said Thursday that the legislative session remains on hold indefinitely.

The state Health Department says Mississippi has more than 480 confirmed cases of the virus.

Testing remains limited, so most people now spreading the virus may not know they’ve been infected. (AP)