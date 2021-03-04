Mississippi told to pay $500K to wrongfully imprisoned man

A judge is ordering Mississippi to pay $500,000 to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned more than 22 years.

Curtis Flowers was tried six times in a quadruple murder case. He was released in December 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court said a district attorney had excluded Black jurors from his trials.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in September that she would not try him a seventh time in the slayings and a robbery that happened in Winona in 1996.

In November, Flowers sued the state seeking compensation for wrongful imprisonment.

A judge Tuesday ordered the $500,000 payment to Flowers — the maximum allowed under state law. (AP)