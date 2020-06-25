Mississippi tops 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases rise

New numbers from the state Health Department show Mississippi has had more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Numbers posted Wednesday showed the second-highest single-day increase in new cases in the state — below only the numbers posted a day earlier.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says “really bad things are going to happen” if people don’t follow precautions to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Mississippi has had at least 23,424 cases of the virus. That’s a one-day increase of 526 cases. (AP)