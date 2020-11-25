MHP to begin holiday patrols Wednesday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it will begin the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and end Sunday at midnight. The Vicksburg Post reports state troopers will be used on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving, including speeding and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints also will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. Last year, the highway patrol investigated 185 crashes with 10 fatalities and made 95 DUI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. AP)