Mississippi U.S. reps keep seats, medical marijuana passes

Mississippi is sending all four of its U.S. House members back to Washington.

Three Republicans won their seats: Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steve Palazzo. Palazzo was running unopposed.

The state federal delegation’s sole Democrat, Bennie Thompson, also won his race.

Voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana in Mississippi.

They opted in favor of the less restrictive of two medical marijuana ballot measures.

The medical marijuana program will need to be up and running within a year.

Mississippi voters also decided to put an end to a Reconstruction-era voting law.

Yet to be decided is one Supreme Court seat. (AP)