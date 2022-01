The State Veterans Home in Kosciusko will be hiring new employees on the spot Thursday. Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board Executive Director Stacy Pickering says they have openings for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and maintenance/housekeeping. Pickering says the pay for those jobs has been boosted and employees receive state benefits. And he says it’s a chance to serve those who’ve served this country. The job fair runs from 10-4.