Mississippi VA facilites to test vets for Hep C

The Mississippi Community Veterans Engagement Board (MS-CVEB), in coordination with the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi, MS, will offer Hepatitis C testing to their enrolled Veterans.

Veterans not enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to enroll, and take advantage of screening and potential treatments. Hepatitis C affects millions, and it is essential that all Veterans be tested.

A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) study shows that new drug regimens for Hepatitis C have resulted in “remarkably high” cure rates among patients in VA’s national health care system.

Medical staff will provide walk-in testing on September 27, 2018, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. for eligible and enrolled Veterans at the following locations.

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1500 E. Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson

Columbus VA Community-Based Clinic; 824 Alabama Street; Columbus, MS

Greenville VA Community-Based Clinic; 1502 S. Colorado Street; Greenville, MS

Hattiesburg VA Community-Based Clinic; 5003 Hardy Street, Tower B, Suite 402; Hattiesburg, MS

Kosciusko VA Community-Based Clinic; 405 West Adams; Kosciusko, MS

McComb VA Community-Based Clinic; 1308 Harrison Avenue; McComb, MS

Meridian VA Community-Based Clinic; 2103 13 th Street; Meridian, MS

Natchez VA Community-Based Clinic; 105 Northgate Drive, Suite 2; Natchez, MS

Gulf Coast VA Medical Center, 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi Eglin Community Based Outpatient Clinic; 100 Veterans Way; Eglin AFB, FL Mobile Community Based Outpatient Clinic; 1504 Springhill Avenue; Mobile, AL Panama City Community Based Outpatient Clinic; 2600 Veterans Way; Panama City Beach, FL Joint Ambulatory Care Center Community Based Outpatient Clinic; 790 Veterans Way; Pensacola, FL



If you are not enrolled in VA health care and are an eligible Veteran, VA staff will be on site to initiate enrollment, or Veterans may call 855-574-7296 to complete an enrollment application, or visit your nearest VA medical center or clinic. You can also enroll online at www.vets.gov.

WHAT TO BRING: DD 214, Valid picture ID