Mississippi wants input on community health survey

The Mississippi State Department of Health wants to hear from you. How healthy is your community?

Through Nov. 30, Mississippians are asked to take a five-minute survey about the strengths and weaknesses of health in their communities, especially where there are limited resources or poor access to the essentials of a healthy life.

Survey results will be used to help evaluate health disparities in the state as part of the Mississippi State Health Assessment.

The survey can be accessed by clicking the attached link.

For more information on the State Health Assessment and State Health Improvement Plan, click the attached more information link.