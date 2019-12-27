Mississippi will phase out warehouses for nutrition program

Mississippi will close distribution centers for a federal nutrition program in the coming year in order to move to a system that could be simpler to use.

A health department official says the Women Infants and Children program will, instead, use electronic benefits cards.

Those will allow recipients to buy food at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Most other states already have programs like this.

The WIC program serves almost half of all infants born in the United States.

The Attala County WIC Distribution office is located on N Wells Street in Kosciusko. (AP)