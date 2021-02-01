Mississippians quickly fill new virus vaccine appointments

Mississippi residents have scrambled quickly to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that 15,000 new appointments were available for the first of two doses.

In just over two hours, all of the appointments were filled.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Mississippi are available for those 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Inoculations are being done at hospitals, community health centers, private clinics and at 19 state-run drive-thru facilities throughout the state. (AP)