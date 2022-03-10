HomeLocalMississippi’s All-Time Gas Price Record Broken

Mississippi’s All-Time Gas Price Record Broken

by

It’s official.   Gas prices in Mississippi are now at an all-time high.  AAA said Thursday morning that the average price statewide is now $3.99 a gallon breaking the record of $3.96 that was set in July of 2008.  That’s a seven cent increase in the past 24 hours.  The auto club says two local counties are above the statewide average.  An 8 cent increase since yesterday has pushed the average price in Leake County to $4.02 and in Attala County, it’s $4.01, up three cents today.  There’s been a 9 cent increase in Neshoba County, where the average price is now $3.98.

