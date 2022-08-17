Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Shines in the Bright Lights of Vegas (Video / Audio)

America’s love affair with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart may have begun with their recent audition, which saw them awarded a “golden buzzer”, which projected them into the live rounds, but for Boswell Media it began back in 2020. It was during the company’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition where lead vocalist Danika Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart won the event. The group traveled to Muscle Shoals Alabama and recorded a single at the world-famous Wishbone Studios, had their single “Made for Me” played on the air and they set out to conquer the world.

The pandemic may have brought a screeching halt to most artist and touring, but Chapel Hart navigated their way through playing select dates, virtual shows and even filmed a video with rock icon Billy Gibbons for the song “Jesus or Alcohol”. Their dedication and work ethic saw them perform and continue to get out to their ever-expanding fan base and the country music world began to take notice.

In 2021 they were named CMT’s Next Women of Country music, released a new album “The Girls Are Back in Town”, featuring new material including a collaboration with former WWE and current Impact Wrestling Women’s Champion Mickie James. James, a well-established independent country singer, worked with the girls an extra and stunt coordinator during their filming of their video for “You Can Have Him Jolene”. Since then, they have toured with the Indigo Girls, recorded with country music star Darius Rucker and set the world on its ear with their audition for America’s Got Talent, which saw them receive a golden buzzer that sent them to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Last night’s performance saw them blow the roof off to close the show and finds them waiting, like all of us who love them for what comes next.

They are so deserving of the success they have, and it warms my heart that the rest of the world will know what we have known since we met them so long ago…”there ain’t no holding down a country girl!” Go get ’em girls, we love ya and so very proud!

Chapel Hart 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year featuring their first interview as winners

Chapel Hart’s Performance on August 16th 2022

Chapel Hart’s America’s Got Talent Audition