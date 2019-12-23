Mississippi’s labor force increased in November

This is the latest information announced today by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Mississippi’s unemployment rate in November 2019 was 5.6%, a slight over the month increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from October 2019.

The November 2019 rate is nine-tenths of a percentage point higher than a year ago in November 2018, when the rate was 4.7%.

The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi fell by 600 in November 2019 to 1,170,200.

Over the year since November 2018, the number of jobs in our state increased by 7,600. These numbers are based on a survey of employers. That employer survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.

The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in November 2019 by 200 to 1,290,000. Over the year since November 2018, the Labor Force increased by 15,200.

The number of Mississippians working fell in November 2019 by 1,700 to 1,217,300; however, for the year since November 2018, employed individuals increased by 2,200.

The number of unemployed Mississippians rose by 1,900 in November 2019 to 72,700.

Over the year since November 2018, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 13,000.

For details or questions on this information, please contact Mary Willoughby at (601) 321-6260 or by email at: mwilloughby@mdes.ms.gov.