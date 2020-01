The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration set for Monday, Jan. 20 has been moved.

The event will now be held at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club beginning at 10:00 am.

It was previously scheduled to be held at Kosciusko High School.

The guest speaker for this year’s celebration is Donna Speed.

The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club is located at 500 Knox Road in Kosciusko.