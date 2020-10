McAdams High School would like to thank the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Committee for the donation of school supplies, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Accepting the donations is high school counselor, Latosha Brown.

Special thanks to the following:

Charlotte Miller, birthday chairperson

Mary Sue Harmon – banquet chairperson

Annie Winters –Chairperson

Not pictured are: Willie “Pie” Kern – assistant chairperson

Patricia Nash – Treasurer

Andrea Myers- Member

Juanita Ferguson – Secretary