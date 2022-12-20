Monday Accidents in Attala County

On Monday at 11:09 a.m., Kosciusko City Fire and KPD were dispatched to Veteran’s Memorial, in front of Regions Bank, for a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries or entrapment. Arriving on scene, officers found no entrapment.

At 1:16 p.m., there was a report of a mobile home being moved on Youth Center Road blocking traffic.

At 1:39 p.m., Attala Fire and Deputies were dispatched to a two-car accident at the intersection of Highways 19 south and 14 east, involving an eighteen wheeler. Arriving on scene, deputies found the southbound lane blocked, no entrapment, and one injury.

At 5:31 p.m., there was a report of a hit-and-run on Highway 35 south, near Parkway Pure.

At 6:08 p.m., deputies were requested to Attala Road 4116 for a report of shots fired.

At 6:40 p.m., Attala Central Fire and deputies were dispatched to Hwy 19 south at Crossroads Grocery for a two vehicle accident. Arriving on scene, officers found an eighteen wheeler jackknifed into the ditch. There was reported no entrapment and no injuries.