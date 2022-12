On Monday at 4:45 p.m., officers were requested to a residence on south Huntington Street where the caller said they needed someone removed from their home.

At 6:22 p.m., Tractor Supply called the authorities and requested them to come stop the people stealing their pallets, currently loading them onto a trailer at the side of the store. Upon officer’s arrival, the gentlemen involved unloaded their trailer.

At 6:45 p.m., McDonalds called and said someone was refusing to clear their drivethrough.