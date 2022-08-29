Monday was a Mess of Minor Accidents in Attala

Monday, August 29, 2022

7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Megg’s Tire.

8:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kosciusko High School regarding a vehicle that was hit in the parking lot.

8:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Tractor Supply when a caller reported that a truck driver struck their sign.

10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Walmart when an individual reported that they had been attacked. It was discovered that the incident happened in the county, so Attala Deputies were called to Walmart to speak with them.

11:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a resident of Cannonade Apartments stating that someone hit their vehicle and left the scene.

12:01 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower parking lot when someone reported that the side of their vehicle had been scraped by someone.

1:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that a vehicle was backed into at Sonic on Hwy 12.

2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from McDonalds requesting that someone be removed from the property.

4:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle accident on Knox Rd in front of the Boys & Girls Club.