HomeLocalMonkeypox Cases Up Statewide, Area Numbers Stable

Monkeypox Cases Up Statewide, Area Numbers Stable

by

While the number of monkeypox cases in Mississippi continues to grow, there haven’t been any additional cases in this part of the state.  The Health Department says the statewide total is now 52.  Most of those are in and around the Jackson area.   The two public health districts which include Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties are still reporting a total of only four monkeypox cases.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County

Health Department Sheds Light on Monkeypox Stats

Four Monkeypox Cases in Local Health Districts– 40 Statewide

More COVID Deaths in the Local Area

More Monkeypox in MS

Five More Monkeypox Cases in MS, Health Department Clarifies Vaccine Locations