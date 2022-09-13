Monkeypox Cases Up Statewide, Area Numbers Stable

While the number of monkeypox cases in Mississippi continues to grow, there haven’t been any additional cases in this part of the state. The Health Department says the statewide total is now 52. Most of those are in and around the Jackson area. The two public health districts which include Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties are still reporting a total of only four monkeypox cases.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Heart of Mississippi PCA RodeoFri, Sep 23 at 7:00pm
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 27 at 3:30pm
Downtown Kosciusko