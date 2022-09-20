Monkeypox Update: State Numbers Climb, No Change in This Area

Mississippi is now reporting 65 cases of monkeypox. The State Health Department says over half of those are in and around the Jackson area, mostly among men between the ages of 18 and 34. The public health districts which include Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties say their numbers haven’t changed in the last two weeks– still only four monkeypox cases spread across those two districts.
